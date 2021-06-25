African countries acquire over 61mn Covid vaccines

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday that around 1.12 per cent of the continent's population have received a full vaccine regimen, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addis Ababa, June 25 (IANS) Some 51 African countries have acquired more than 61 million Covid-19 vaccines so far, according to health authorities.

Some 48.6 million of the total 61.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered, the Africa CDC said.

Five countries, namely Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and South Africa have acquired and administered the maximum number of doses, according to the agency.

Morocco has so far administered 17.7 million vaccines, accounting for 22 per cent of the country's total population, it was noted.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed Covid cases in Africa had reached 5,288,323, with 139,226 deaths and 4,669,913 recoveries, according to the agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent.

