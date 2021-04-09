African countries receive over 33.8 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses

Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said, approximately 12.9 million doses have been administered, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Addis Ababa, April 10 (IANS) African countries have received over 33.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX facility and through bilateral agreements outside COVAX, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the agency, Seychelles and Mauritius have received enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to reach the 20 per cent target vaccination benchmark. Seychelles has so far vaccinated about 64 per cent of its population, with nearly 38 per cent fully vaccinated with two doses.

Morocco is recognised as having administered over four million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the most doses on the continent to date.

According to the agency, the majority of those being vaccinated include healthcare workers, people with comorbidity, and the elderly aged 50 and above.

According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC on Friday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,317,900. The death toll from the pandemic stood at 114,926 while 3,879,505 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

