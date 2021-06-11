African nations acquire nearly 55mn Covid vaccines

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday that around 0.6 per cent of the continent's population have received a full vaccine regimen, which is an increase of 17 per cent compared to the previous week, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addis Ababa, June 11 (IANS) African countries have acquired nearly 55 million Covid-19 vaccines so far, according to health authorities.

Five member states, namely Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Ethiopia and South Africa have acquired and administered the most doses.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed Covid cases in Africa reached 4,969,847, with 133,543 deaths and 4,477,813 recoveries, according to the agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest Covid cases in the continent at 1,712,939.

--IANS

ksk/