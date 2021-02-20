African Union urges Somalia political class to avoid narrow partisan political interests

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], February 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The African Union (AU) on Friday called on the entire Somalia political class to act in the interests of Somalia by avoiding narrow partisan political interests.



"The AU urges the Somalia leadership and the entire Somalia political class to act in the interests of Somalia as a whole, rather than narrow partisan political interests," said a statement by Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the AU Commission.

"The people of Somalia have suffered for too long, and the current violence poses a serious threat to the Somali Transition Plan (STP), at the precise moment it is being finalized," said the statement.

The AU chairperson condemned all forms of violence and called on Somalia stakeholders to refrain from acts that might jeopardize peace and security in the country, as well as to work together to find a consensual solution that will break the current political stalemate.

Mahamat also urged all relevant Somalia stakeholders to avoid taking unilateral actions that might undermine efforts to effectively confront and degrade al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups.

AU, through African Union Mission in Somalia, will continue to uphold its mandate to support the federal government of Somalia and the Somalia people in their quest for peace and stability, said the chairperson.

The AU statement came amid sporadic gunfire and rockets exploded on the streets of the Somali capital of Mogadishu, as security forces clashed with protesters pushing for delayed national elections.

The clashes came after the government said its forces foiled an attack on one of its military bases in Mogadishu. (ANI/Xinhua)

