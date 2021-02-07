African Union's executive leader Faki re-elected for another term

Moscow [Russia], February 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has been re-elected for a second four-year term.



"Deeply humbled by the overwhelming and historic vote of confidence by AU Member States by voting 51 out 55 to extend my mandate at the helm of the AUC Commission for another 4 years. My congratulations to @mnsanzabaganwa [Monique Nsanzabaganwa] who was elected as deputy Chairperson. Together we WILL," Faki wrote on Twitter.

Faki's spokesperson Ebba Kalondo congratulated the former Chadian prime minister, as well as Nsanzabaganwa, on the results of the Saturday vote.

"For the first time in the history of the @_AfricanUnion, a candidate wins an absolutely majority of 51 votes out of 55 to retain the mandate of AUC Chairperson. @AUC_MoussaFaki is that man," Kalondo said on Twitter, adding in another post "42 votes for Dr @mnsanzabaganwa of #Rwanda, with a two thirds majority to be the new @_AfricanUnion Commission Deputy Chairperson."

The Saturday secret ballot vote took place during a virtual two-day AU summit of heads of state and government, dedicated primarily to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

