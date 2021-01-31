Africa's 2nd wave could be due to new Covid-19 variants

"Africa is currently experiencing an increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases," the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said in its latest publication on Saturday.

Addis Ababa, Jan 31 (IANS) The ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa could be associated with the emergence of new variants of the virus that are more transmissible.

At least 40 countries have experienced a second wave of the pandemic as of January 27, including all in the southern Africa region, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This new wave of infections is thought to be associated with the emergence of variants that are more transmissible," the Africa CDC said.

According to the agency, preliminary findings show that three new similar but distinct Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants, the 501Y/VUI - 202012/01, 501Y.V2, 501Y.V3, reported in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, respectively, "are significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants, with high viral shedding observed among cases".

Despite the fact that there is currently limited data on the extent to which these new variants have spread in the continent, the Africa CDC stressed that preliminary data show that the 501Y.V2 variant has been reported in 22 countries globally including South Africa, Ghana, Botswana and Zambia.

The Africa CDC is presently working with partners and member states to map the regional spread of the new variants through regional genomic surveillance; and support laboratory centers of excellence to address the emerging SARS-CoV-2 sequencing needs of Member States and ensure availability of geographically representative and timely data.

Providing technical guidance for genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 in Africa; ensuring quality-assured sequencing by specialized laboratories and regional laboratory hubs; and strengthen the capacity of national and regional laboratories to effectively respond to the emerging sequencing needs are also said to be the major Africa CDC intervention areas in the fight against the pandemic.

According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent stood at 3,534,360 .

According to the agency's dashboard, the death toll related presently stood at 89,839.

A total of 3,014,896 people infected have recovered across the continent.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, said the Africa CDC.

