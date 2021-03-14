Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases pass 4.02mn

Addis Ababa, March 15 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,025,390 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 107,523, while 3,610,997 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.