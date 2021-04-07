Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 4.29 mn

Addis Ababa, April 8 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,291,017, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said on Wednesday that the death toll from the pandemic stood at 114,344, while 3,858,461 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.