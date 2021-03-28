Africa's confirmed Covid cases pass 4.16 mn

Addis Ababa, March 28 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,166,555 as of Saturday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 111,540, while 3,734,641 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.