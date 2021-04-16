Africa's confirmed Covid cases pass 4.38 mn

Addis Ababa, April 16 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,383,168 as of Thursday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 116,727 while 3,933,939 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.