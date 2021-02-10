Africa's Covid-19 caseload tops 3.68 mn

Addis Ababa, Feb 10 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent has increased 3,682,097 amid concerns of the spread of the new virus variants, according to health authorities.

On Tuesday, the Africa CDC said the death toll across the continent stood at 95,589, and a total of 3,211,491 people infected with the virus have recovered so far, reports Xinhua news agency.