Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 7.92 mn: Africa CDC

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 200,045, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Addis Ababa, Sep 8 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 7,926,999 as of Tuesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Some 7,130,039 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,824,063 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 886,008 cases as of Tuesday noon, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

