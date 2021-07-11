Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 5.87mn

Addis Ababa, July 11 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,873,990 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 150,517 while 5,117,334 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.