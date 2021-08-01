Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 6.67mn: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, Aug 1 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 6,678,949 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 169,280 while 5,845,926 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.