Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.81 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], September 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,816,222 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.



The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 197,150. And 6,983,155 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent. (ANI/Xinhua)

