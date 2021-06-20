Africa's Covid caseload tops 5.16 mn

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday the death toll from the pandemic stands at 136,810, while 4,590,617 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addis Ababa, June 20 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has increased to 5,160,473, according to health authorities.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the health body.

South Africa has recorded the highest Covid-19 cases at 1,796,589, followed by Morocco and Tunisia, with 525,924 and 378,982 infections, respectively.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected, according to the Africa CDC.

--IANS

ksk/