Africa's Covid cases close to 4.58 mn

Addis Ababa, May 5 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,578,902 as of Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 122,589, while 4,125,114 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.