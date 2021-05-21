Africa's Covid cases pass 4.7 million

Addis Ababa, May 21 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,709,921 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,001 while 4,261,603 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua reported on Thursday.