Africa's Covid cases surpass 8.45 million

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 216,264, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addis Ababa, Oct 21 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,450,464 as of Thursday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Some 7,831,265 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

--IANS

int/pgh