After 2 months, Goa's daily Covid case count drops to three digits

Panaji, May 29 (IANS) Goa's daily count of new Covid cases has dropped to three digits for the first time in nearly two months, officials said on Saturday.
The state reported 963 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, officials added.
Goa's daily death count also dropped to 27, the lowest in the last couple of months.
The state currently has 15,056 active cases, while the total count of positive cases stood at 1,54,419.
In all 2,597 people have died due to Covid-related complications in the state since the outbreak.
