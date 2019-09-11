After 29 years' wait, Squadron Leader Khanna's wife hopes for justice

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Nirmal Khanna -- the widow of martyred Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna -- on Wednesday said that she had been waiting for justice for the last 30 years for the murder of her husband and hoped that she would get justice as the accused are to face the trial soon.

"I will say that justice should be delivered. If the case has been opened, then justice should definitely be sought. The government should answer on this matter. I had to start from scratch after my husband was martyred to raise my kids," Nirmal told ANI."The reopening of the case has given me hope that justice will be done to my husband," she added.Hearing is to be held at a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court here on October 1.On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees including Squadron Leader Khanna were killed by the terrorists of JKLF, headed by Yasin Malik.Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the case.Malik, who has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and currently lodged in Tihar Jail, would be produced in the special court through video conferencing. (ANI)