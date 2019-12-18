After 3-day drama, Dhankhar happy over officials' briefing

Kolkata, Dec 18 (IANS) The three-day drama over West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoning the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to brief him in the wake of the violent anti-CAA protests ended on Wednesday as the two officials called on him at the Raj Bhavan.

Expressing his satisfaction after the 75-minute briefing, Dhankhar expressed the desire to visit the areas affected by violence after taking the state government into confidence.

"Had a significantly informative briefing for 75 minutes from the Chief Secretary (Rajiv Sinha) and DGP (Virendra)," Dhankhar later said. Secretary to the Governor, Satish Tewary, was also present during the interaction.

With the state witnessing widespread violence since Friday during the protests against the new citizenship law, Dhankhar had summoned the two officials to Raj Bhavan at 10 a.m. on Sunday. After they did not turn up, he summoned the Chief Minister to personally update him. Banerjee instead shot off a letter accusing Dhankhar of "aggravating the situation by provoking the elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquility" and asked him "cooperate to maintain peace". In a strongly-worded response, Dhankhar said he has taken note of her communication with "deep pain and anguish" and was "surprised at the unwarranted tangential approach" she has adopted. However, the two officials informed the Governor's office on Tuesday that they will be meeting him on Wednesday. Dhankhar said he has received "good inputs" from the duo and was hopeful that the situation will improve. On the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said it is now a law of the land and should be respected by all. "I appeal to all with folded hands to abide by it. CAA is not against any citizen of India. It does not deprive any citizen in any manner whatsoever," he said.