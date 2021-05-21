'After 30 yrs of Rajiv's death, bogus probe continues to deny legacy'

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 in Sriperumbudur town of Tamil Nadu by a suicide bomber during election campaigning.

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday highlighted the work of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary and also attacked the government for bulldozing the democratic set up.

"False allegations were made throughout the years and even today bogus investigations are being continued after 30 years to deny him his legacy," Kharge said.

The Congress leader alleged that Rajiv was targeted from both inside and outside.

"There was a concerted attempt to weaken his efforts to develop India from within his own government and party. Security was withdrawn from him by the government which led to his assassination."

Kharge said that the circumstances are totally different today as because there are no principles at the highest level and there is a government with much less mandate than Rajiv Gandhi that pushes Bills which are against farmers and workers without listening to the genuine concerns raised by the Opposition because of the majority.

He alleged that the government is misusing the anti-defection law to bring down democratically elected governments in states where the Opposition is in power.

There is a government that believes in keeping all powers to itself and refuses to even share tax revenues with state governments. So much of their talk of "cooperative federalism".

Kharge said that the late PM will always be remembered as the person who took the first step to lead India to the 21st century of Industrialisation and Information Technology and ensured Maruti became a successful PSU within two years by choosing the right technocrats and also strengthened the panchaytiraj system as well as reducing the age of voting.

The Congress leader said that Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation for the economic reforms and signed historical Accords of Punjab, Assam and Mizoram.

