After 4 Covid deaths, Andhra secretariat employees seek wfh facility

"We therefore request you sir to issue necessary orders to permit all employees of secretariat to work from home," wrote AP secretariat association general secretary Napa Prasad to principal secretary, general administration department (GAD).

Amaravati, April 19 (IANS) With four Andhra Pradesh secretariat employees succumbing to Coronavirus in the past four days, employees on Monday requested the state government to allow them to work from home.

He said employees can attend to work from home using E - Office system for processing files and also gave another suggestion.

"Allow at least 50 per cent of the employees to work from home on rotation basis so as to get relief from infection of Covid and also to break the chain," suggested Prasad.

Incidentally, V. Padma Rao, assistant secretary, finance department, G. Ravikanth, section officer, GAD, Santhi Kumari, section officer, PR Department and A. S. N. Murthy, record assistant succumbed to the virus.

Besides the deaths, about 40 more secretariat employees tested positive for Covid, along with their family members.

"Therefore, all employees are in a panic situation as they are living with children and elders and facing a lot of mental agony to attend office as the situation is worsening day by day," he added. Eom/220 words

--IANS

sth/ash