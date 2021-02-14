After acquittal, Trump calls 2nd impeachment trial 'greatest witch hunt' in US history

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): After being acquitted for the second time in the impeachment trial, former US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) called the trial yet another phase of the "greatest witch hunt" in the history of the United States.



In an official statement, Trump said, "Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun."

His acquittal comes over a month after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as legislators were counting the electoral results that certified his loss. Five people died in the riot, including a police officer.

According to a report by CNN, Trump got acquitted even after seven Republican senators joining 50 Democrats voting to convict, fewer than the 17 needed.

The vote was 57-43, with seven Republicans and the Senators needed a two-thirds majority to convict Trump.

Following the Senate vote to acquit him, Trump thanked his legal team and said he will always have, and always will and be a champion for the unwavering rule of law.

Calling the trial the "greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country", the former President said, "No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago."

Defending himself as a champion of law and order, Trump did not offer any apologies for his actions that led to the Capitol riot on January 6.

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree," he further said.

"In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!" he added. (ANI)

