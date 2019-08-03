After Amarnath , Machail Yatra suspended in Jammu and Kashmir

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] (Aug) 3: A day after Amarnath Yatra was curtailed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the backdrop of the alleged terrorist threat, the 'Machail Yatra' to Goddess Durga shrine in Kishtwar district has also been suspended.

"Machail Yatra to Goddess Durga shrine in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir has been suspended," said Angrez Singh Rana, District Commissioner, Kishtwar.



Thousands of people visit the shrine every year mainly from Jammu region. The yatra takes place in the month of August every year.

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a security advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to immediately curtail their stay in the Valley and "return as soon as possible". This came after a press conference was addressed by the Corps Commander of the Army and the DGP in which details of the weapons and ammunition recovered in the state was given (ANI)

