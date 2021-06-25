After around 85 days, Rajasthan records no Covid death

Jaipur, June 25 (IANS) For the first time since March 30, Rajasthan on Thursday recorded no Covid-19 death, giving a sigh of relief to one and all.

It was after around 85 days when the state breathed easy after being hit by the second Covid wave.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "It is quite satisfactory that no death has been reported in the state on Thursday after months."