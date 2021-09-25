  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. After AUKUS, US-Aus partnership to launch rockets into space

After AUKUS, US-Aus partnership to launch rockets into space

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 25th, 2021, 16:00:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Ateet Sharma
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features