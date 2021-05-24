After b&w, now Yellow Fungus reported in UP

ENT Specialist B.P. Tyagi has claimed that there is a patient of Yellow Fungus in his hospital, who is undergoing treatment.

Ghaziabad, May 24 (IANS) As the country battles the Covid pandemic, besides its twisted off-springs the Black and White fungi wreaking havoc, now the first case of Yellow Fungus has also cropped up in Ghaziabad.

The 45-year-old patient, resident of Sanjay Nagar in Harsh Hospital, Ghaziabad, is suffering from yellow fungus as well as black and white fungus.

Professor Tyagi said, "A patient came to me, who after the initial test appeared to be normal, but after doing another investigation, I came to know that the patient is suffering from black, white as well as yellow fungus."

"This fungus is found in reptiles. I saw this disease for the first time. Amphotericin B injection is used to treat this disease. It takes a long time to heal. This patient's condition cannot be said to be very good, he is still undergoing treatment."

According to Tyagi, as far as the symptoms of this disease are concerned, there remains sluggishness or lethargy in the body while there is less appetite, due to which the weight starts decreasing. Body wounds also heal very slowly.

Cleanliness is very important to avoid this disease, as infection starts off due to poor hygiene. The more you keep cleanliness around you, the more you can stay safe from this disease.

According to the patient's son Abhishek, "His father was undergoing treatment for corona and he was recovering well. In the last two-three days, his eyes started swelling and suddenly they closed altogether. There was nose bleed and urine leak."

