After COVID cases surge, Telangana CM takes health portfolio also

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): Keeping in view of the Covid-19 scenario in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up the health portfolio in the state.



In a major development, a day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered probe against Health Minister Etela Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing, Telangana Governor acting on the Chief Minister's advice on Saturday transferred the portfolio of Medical, Health and Family Welfare from Etela Rajender to the Chief Minister with immediate effect, said the Secretary to Telangana Governor.

Chief Minister Rao has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to be very cautious about Covid surge in the state, asking him to review the issue thrice a day and personally monitor the situation.

"The CM instructed the secretary to ensure that there should be no problem in the availability of injections like Remdesivir, vaccines, Oxygen and the beds in the hospitals", said a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CM has deputed his Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy to regularly monitor the Coronavirus pandemic from CMO. The CM also instructed that all the higher officials in the medical and health department should be on high alert and work effectively to free the state from the clutches of Corona as early as possible.

Yesterday, to curb the impact of Covid, state government imposed a night curfew in the state that has been extended till 5 am of May 8. The statewide night curfew comes into effect at 9 pm and continues till 5 am. (ANI)

