After deadly ultramarathon, Chinese govt, media, slam officials for prioritising profit over safety

The victims who took part in the sports event, many of whom suffered hypothermia, included some of the country's best long-distance runners. Survivors said there were no supplies available on that section of the course and they said the terrain was so steep that motorbikes could not reach it.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection published a commentary on its website on Sunday criticising 'certain' officials who were too eager to profit from extreme sporting events without ensuring proper safety measures were placed, reported SCMP.

"While marathon events are shooting up across the nation, some [local governments] are organising these events to cash in on the economic potential ... Certain event [organisers] are eyeing the economic benefits and are reluctant to invest in support and safety," said the commentary.

"The death toll of this sporting competition has exceeded 10 per cent. There must be a thorough investigation to find out its causes and hold the relevant [parties] accountable in order to serve the victims and the public justice. The loss of 21 lives must serve an adequate warning to all," it added.

SCMP, citing local media, reported that Zhang Xuchen, mayor of Baiyin bowed in apology to the families of the victims on Sunday.

"This is a public safety incident caused by sudden change of local weather. As the event organiser, we are full of deep regret and remorse. We apologise to the families of the victims and injured [athletes] and our condolences go to you. The provincial government has also set up an investigation task force to follow up the investigation," he said.

Among the deceased were Liang Jing and Huang Guanjun, two of the country's best long-distance runners.

Liang won China's Ultra Gobi in 2018 and came second in the Hong Kong 100 ultra trail race in 2019. Huang was the marathon champion in the 2019 National Paralympic Games' hearing impaired section. (ANI)