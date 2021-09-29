After detention of leaders under security law, Hong Kong student group disbands

Hong Kong, September 29 (ANI): After its leaders were detained under the Chinese national security law, a Hong Kong-based student group has announced its disbandment, reported local media.



Student Politicism announced it would fold last Friday, after its convenor Wong Yat Chin, spokesperson Alice Wong, former secretary-general Chan Chi-sum and ex-spokesperson Jessica Chu were remanded in custody for allegedly conspiring to incite subversion, Hong Kong Free Press reported on Tuesday.

Deciding to dismiss all its members and volunteers, the organisation said that it could no longer "continue its mission".

The group said in a Facebook post, "Unfortunately, given the lack of foreseeable space for our organisation to continue our mission, we hereby announce the disbandment of Student Politicism."

Paying tribute to "precious support" from Hongkongers it announced to sell-off remaining supplies to subsidise the legal fees of the detained student leaders, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

The group also expressed its "sincere gratitude for the help and support from everyone on the way" and expressed wishes for all people to be safe and sound. (ANI)

