After discontent among ministers, Yediyurappa makes changes in portfolios

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Amid reports of unhappiness among his ministers over portfolio allocation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday made some changes in portfolios.



He made the changes a day after he had allocated portfolios following the expansion of cabinet last week.

Aravind Limbavali has been given Kannada and Culture Department today in addition to the Forest Department portfolio he had earlier.

K Gopalaiah has been given the Excise portfolio. Horticulture Department, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar of the Industries and Commerce Department have been taken from him.

N Nagaraj has been given Municipal Administration and Development and Directorate of Sugar of Industries and Commerce Department. He had the Excise Department earlier.

R Shankar has also been allocated Horticulture department. The Municipal Administration Department has been taken from him.

KC Narayana Gowda has Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Planning Programme monitoring and statistics department. Haj and Wakf Department has been taken from him.

JC Madhuswamy has been given Haj and Wakf Department in addition to the Medical Education Department. Kannada and Culture Department has been taken from him.

After allocating the portfolios on Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had denied reports of unhappiness among the ministers and had said that there was no difference of opinion among the new ministers.

He had said that the newly-appointed ministers were happy and would be attending the Cabinet together.

The Chief Minister had inducted seven Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) into his Cabinet on January 13. (ANI)

