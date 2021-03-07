After DNA test, this son will know how his father is

Shahjahanpur superintendent of police (city) Sanjay Kumar said that a case of gangrape was lodged against the two accused at the Sadar Bazar police station, based on the victim's complaint.

Shahjahanpur (UP), March 7 (IANS) A young man will finally know the identity of his father when a DNA test is conducted on the two men who raped his mother repeatedly when she was merely 12 years old.

Kumar said the police are investigating the case and the DNA test of the boy would be conducted.

The woman had moved the court after the police refused to entertain her complaint.

According to reports, that the victim, then aged about 12 years, was raped on several occasions by two men, both brothers named Naki Hasan and Guddu.

The victim, who was living with her sister and brother-in-law, became pregnant at the age of 13 and delivered a baby boy.

The infant was given to a person belonging to the victim's native village Udhampur, located within the Shahabad police station limits, while she moved to Rampur with her sister and brother-in-law.

The SP said the victim's brother-in-law got her married to a man in Ghazipur district, but after 10 years, when her husband came to know that she had been raped, divorced her and she returned to Udhampur.

Meanwhile, the boy, who had grown up by now, wanted to know his mother and father's names.

The boy met the victim and learnt about the incident and decided to seek legal redressal.

A senior police official said that efforts are on to trace the accused since the victim's family had not lodged any police complaint at that time.

--IANS

amita/rt