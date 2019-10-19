After FATF warning to Pak, China urges all countries to strengthen fight against terrorism

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (AN): In the wake of Financial Action Terror Force's (FATF) warning to Pakistan for taking prompt action or face blacklisting if it does not control terror-funding in the next few months, China on Friday condemned terrorism in all forms and urged all countries to strengthen their fight against terrorism.

In an exclusive interview to ANI on recently concluded Xi- Modi informal meeting in Tamil Nadu, China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, said "India and China are committed to combating terrorism in all its forms. We have also urged all countries to strengthen international cooperation in fighting terrorism."With Beijing assuming the chair of FATF earlier this year, it may seem that Pakistan may escape blacklisting as of now. But trouble continues to loom large over Pakistan if it does not take immediate action on terror funding and terror emanating from its soil."Pakistan has been asked to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020 and its failure to do so can lead to blacklisting," FATF President Xiangmin Liu said on Friday during a press conference in Paris after completion of the plenary session.India has time and again raised concerns over Pakistan sponsoring and aiding cross border terrorism. Details of banned terror outfits operating openly from Pakistan keep coming out. India has also exposed Pakistan's role in Pulwama and Uri attacks. India believes that Pakistan's action against terrorism is a charade and eyewash.Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited Beijing.According to Pakistani media reports, during the visit, Khan had sought help from China to evade blacklisting by FATF.China has also been facing the problem of terrorism in Xinjiang province. (ANI)