After Hasina's mango gift, Tripura CM sends pineapples to B'desh PM

Agartala, July 11 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday sent the state's exotic and juicy pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had sent juicy "Haribhanga" mango of her country to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of West Bengal and four northeastern states.

Tripura government officials handed over 100 boxes containing 400 pieces (around 800 kg) of the Kew variety of pineapple to the officials of Indian High Commission at the Agartala-Akhaura checkpost.

"The Indian High Commission officials would hand over the pineapple to Hasina in Dhaka," Tripura Horticulture Department Director Fanibhusan Jamatia told IANS.

After receiving the delicious gift ("Haribhanga" mango), Deb in a tweet, said that he is extremely happy after getting the mangoes and thanked Hasina.

The Tripura Chief Minister also talked with Hasina over phone and inquired about the Covid situation in Bangladesh.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India-Bangladesh friendship would remain intact," the Tripura CM told the Bangladesh PM, according to an official of the Chief Minister's Office.

Tripura annually produces 1.28 lakh tonnes of two major varieties -- Kew and Queen -- of pineapples in 8,800 hectares of hilly orchards across the northeastern state and earlier exported pineapples and lemons to Dubai, Bangladesh and other countries and many Indian states.

President Ram Nath Kovind, at a function in Agartala in 2018, announced the "Queen" variety of pineapple would be Tripura's state fruit.

--IANS

sc/vd