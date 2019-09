"Lending India's voice to the global discourse PM @narendramodi arrives in #NYC for #UNGA74. PM will be participating in sessions on Climate Change, SDG, and universal health among others and will meet India's various regional/multilateral partners," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Prime Minister addressed the Howdy Modi event, attended by 50,000-strong Indian America audience, along with US President Donald Trump.