After I-T raids, Kalki Bhagwan denies rumors of leaving the country

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Self styled godman Kalki Bhagwan has denied rumours of him leaving the country and said that the government and Income Tax department have not said that he fled the country.

"I am very much here in the country. Neither the I-T department nor the government is saying that we have fled the country," he said in a video.



"We would like to thank all our devotees, who stood by us and have been posting wonderful messages on social media," he added.

The Income Tax department had on Monday seized Rs 44 crore in cash and 90 kgs of gold during a search conducted on properties of 'White Lotus' in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chittoor, and Kuppam.

The company White Lotus is owned by Krishna, son of Kalki Bhagwan.

Krishna is currently at the Income Tax Investigation office in Chennai for inquiry.

The Income Tax department has confiscated Rs 20 crore worth USD, around 409 crore cash receipts, undisclosed bank accounts worth Rs 115 crore, foreign investments through hawala worth Rs 85 crore and 90 kgs of gold. The total seizure value stands at Rs 105 crore.

The search was coordinated by 300 officials in 40 locations in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chittoor and Kuppam. (ANI)

