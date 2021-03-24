After induction in CRPF, IPS Rashmi Shukla takes charge of South Zone

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Only woman officer at Additional Director General (ADG)/SDG level rank in rank Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)-- Rashmi Shukla has taken charge of Special Director General (SDG) South Zone (SZ) on Tuesday. She will be handling three important sectors covering Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.



Communication has been sent to all in CRPF regarding the assumption of charge by Shukla as SDG (SZ).

Shukla was appointed as SDG on March 19 and was on induction since she joined the force and visited various places where the CRPF is deployed.

"Consequent on induction in CRPF and as approved by the competent authority, Rashmi Shukla, IPS (1988), ADG is hereby posted to SDG, Southern Zone with immediate effect (.) Further, as approved by the competent authority, charge of SDG, Central Zone will be looked after by SDG, NE Zone additionally being link officer till posting of regular incumbent or till further orders, whichever is earlier," the order stated.

However, the woman officer had joined the force almost a month back.

"Three sectors Southern Sector, Kerala and Karnataka sector, and Western Sector are under the administrative/operational jurisdiction of South Zone i.e., Tamilnadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry under Southern Sector, Kerala and Karnataka under KK Sector and Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Diu, Daman & Nagar Haveli (U.T) under Western Sector," CRPF said.

Earlier, Sanjay Arora was looking after South Zone in Hyderabad where the office is situated.

The three sectors of the zone further consist of seven Ranges including one (operations) range, 8 Group Centres, 7 Composite Hospitals, 1 Station Hospital, 1 College of Information Technology at Bangalore, 1 National Institute of Jungle Craft at Belgaum, 1 Training Node at Hyderabad, CIAT Chittoor 3 National Disaster Response Force Battalions, 3 Mahila Battalions at Nagpur/Gandhinagar/ Bengaluru, 38 Administrative Units, 14 Operational Battalions, 5 Rapid Action Force Battalions. (ANI)