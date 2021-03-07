After joining BJP, 'pure cobra' Mithun Chakraborty says will finish opponent in one strike

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): BJP's newest member in West Bengal, actor turned politician Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday compared himself to the dangerous 'Cobra' snake and said he will finish the opposition in one bite.



While sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata today, Chakraborty took a dig at Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said, 'Ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chobi" (I am a pure cobra, My one bite is enough to kill people).

He also recited a famous dialogue from his 2006 hit film, MLA Fatakeshto, "Maarbo ekhane, lash podbe shoshaney' (I will thrash you here, your body will fall into the crematorium)

While joining BJP, Chakraborty said his dream came true by sharing a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I had never imagined that I will be sharing the dais where the biggest leader of the biggest democracy our beloved PM Narendra Modi is about to speak. I always had a dream to work for the poor, downtrodden. Now, it is seen as being fulfilled," he said at the Brigade Parade Ground here.

Chakraborty joined the BJP at the Brigade Parage Ground in the presence of state party chief Dilip Ghosh today. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party vice president Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari were also present at the ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally.

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for two years. He resigned from the position in 2016 citing health reasons after his name surfaced in the Saradha ponzi scam.

In October 2019, the veteran actor visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur and paid tributes to the K. B. Hedgewar, the founder of RSS.

Several former TMC leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee and more, had earlier joined the BJP in the run-up to Assembly elections.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank. (ANI)