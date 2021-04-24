After Kejriwal's request, Chennithala urges Kerala govt to airlift surplus medical oxygen cylinders to Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government to airlift surplus medical oxygen cylinders to Delhi, which has been gasping for medical oxygen amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases.



In a tweet, Chennithala said, "The State of Delhi which is a home for lakhs of Keralites is going through a critical phase. Oxygen shortage in Delhi is taking away lives. Request Kerala Govt to provide an air load of Oxygen to Delhi as we have in excess."

He also requested to set up an open medical facility in Kerala House.

Chennithala's remarks came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal request chief ministers of different states to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare.

"I am writing to all Chief Ministers requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though Central government is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," Kejriwal tweeted.

In the past few days, the national capital has suffered the worst of the mayhem caused by a shortage of oxygen at several hospitals due to the COVID-19 surge.

Delhi registered 24,331 new COVID-19 cases and 348 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Friday. (ANI)



