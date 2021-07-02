After Maha Governor's letter, Thackeray pens a polite rebuff

Responding to the Governor's one-page letter of June 24 -- which was released on June 30 -- Thackeray has sent a 3-pager, explaining in detail the points raised by the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis which were put forth by Koshyari for the government's consideration.

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter -- rooting for certain issues raised by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the latter has penned a polite rebuff, here on Friday.

The CM has said that the decision to hold a brief two-day Monsoon Session was taken by the Business Advisory Committee of the Legislature taking into consideration the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state and experts' advice on the same.

Similarly, he added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was very keen to hold the election for the post of Speaker -- lying vacant since February 2021 -- but it could not be done on account of the pandemic situation, and the (Speaker's) duties are being handled by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

Thackeray also sought the Governor's help on resolving the pending sensitive issue of the OBC quotas with the Centre, to enable the Maharashtra government initiate appropriate steps in the matter.

Leading a BJP delegation to Raj Bhawan on June 23, Fadnavis had sought: Extending the Legislature's Monsoon Session duration, steps to fill up Assembly Speaker's post, and postponing the local bodies' elections due to the pending OBC reservations matter.

--IANS

qn/dpb