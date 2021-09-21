After marriage proposal refused, youth uploads vulgar photos of minor girl; arrested

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) The Karnataka police have arrested a youth on charges of uploading vulgar photos, including of two minors, on Instagram and trolling them. The Cyber Crime police investigating the case have nabbed the accused from Kalburgi district, DCP South East Srinath Mahadev Joshi said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Avinash aka Abhilash (23). The police have launched a hunt for another accused in connection with the case. The accused had got in touch with the minor girl through Instagram and became friends with her mother and brother also. The mother had shared the pictures of her children with him.

The accused had confessed to the mother that he had fallen in love with her daughter and wanted to marry her. When his proposal was rejected outrightly, he edited the photos of the girl, boy and their mother in a vulgar way and uploaded them on his social media account.

The accused threatened the mother that he will upload a few more vulgar videos on the birthday of the minor girl. The mother then lodged a complaint with the Cyber Economics and Narcotics police station in Bengaluru on September 13.

The accused had studied at an ITI and worked as an electrician in Bengaluru for two years. He had gone back to his native Kalburgi during the lockdown period. Without a job, he had made trolling a habit. He made friends with the admin of the 'goodboy_badtroll' troll page and started trolling all through the day.

Abhilash had created a WhatsApp group of admins of troll pages and discussed only about trolling there.

