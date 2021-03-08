After meeting Baluni, Uttarakhand CM Rawat heads to Nadda's residence

Beginning at 8.15 pm, Rawat and Baluni met at the latter's residence for about 30 minutes. After the meeting, without responding to questions posed by journalists, CM Rawat headed directly to BJP President J.P. Nadda's residence for another meeting.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Amid the political storm brewing in the Capital triggered by dissenting MLAs in Uttarakhand, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Anil Baluni, Rajya Sabha MP from the state and National media in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday evening.

Before this, the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party had a meeting in the Parliament House complex for about 40 minutes to discuss the rapidly changing political climate of the state of Uttarakhand.

Sources say National President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh participated in this meeting in a bid to resolve the grievances of the dissenting MLAs as well as consider a change in guard in the state.

Rawat's meeting with Baluni at his residence, soon after the meeting of the top BJP leadership, has heightened speculation in the Capital's political circles.

Reports say a large group of MLAs is upset with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The MLAs complain the bureaucracy has got a free rein in the state, making it spiral out of control. Even MLAs and ministers have no say in the proceedings. In such a scenario, the upset MLAs are demanding that the chief minister be changed.

The BJP top leadership had rushed national vice president Raman Singh and national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam to Dehradun on Saturday. Singh and Gautam held a meeting of the Uttarakhand core committee and submitted a report to the party leadership. The party leadership is now acting on the basis of this report.

Amid all the tumult in Uttarakhand, four ministers and more than 15 MLAs are camping in the national Capital.

--IANS

nnm/ash