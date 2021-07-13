After meeting with PM, Kerala CM Vijayan says Modi extends support for state's development projects

This is the first meeting by Vijayan with the Prime Minister since CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) returned to power in Assembly polls held in April. During his visit to the national capital, he also met the Union Ministers for Petroleum and Urban Affairs, and Railways.Briefing mediapersons at the Kerala House, the Chief Minister said, "I had a very fruitful meeting today with the Prime Minister and held a discussion on several new projects. The PM has expressed his support for the development projects in the State. He has asked the state to explore maritime traffic through the Kerala coast. The Prime Minister also congratulated the LDF on coming to power for the second time."The Chief Minister briefed the PM about the Silverline semi hi-speed rail line project and speedy completion of the inland waterways project."I have brought to the notice of the PM the need for 60 lakhs vaccine doses this month as we need 25 lakhs doses only for the second dose and also the long pending demand of the State for an AIIMS in Kerala. We need financial assistance to tide over the economic crisis. An amount of Rs 4,526 crores is pending from the centre as GST compensation", he said.The Angamali Sabari railway line, the proposed Sabarimala airport, the Thalassery-Mysore railway line development, the permission of international flights to Kannur Airport as per the ASEAN open sky policy, expansion of Kozhikode airport to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft, the light metro projects at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, city gas distribution project and the completion of the Kochi petrochemical complex to make it operational were also discussed with the Prime Minister.The chief minister also met with the Principal Secretary to the PM, Dr P K Mishra.In his meeting with the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep S Puri, the CM briefed him about the pending approvals for the second phase of the Kochi Metro project and the light metro projects at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode."The Minister has promised to look into the inordinate delay in the implementation of the city gas distribution project", the CM added.During his meeting with the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Chief Minister requested the final approval of the Thalassery-Mysore railway line project and commencing the work on the Angamali Sabari railway line.V P Joy IAS, Chief Secretary of Kerala and John Britas, MP were also present during the meetings. (ANI)