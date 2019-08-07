After Modi's Mann Ki Baat, Gujarat CM plans 'Mann Ni Moklash'

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters, here on Wednesday, "the cabinet has decided to hold the programme every month to connect and interface with the people." The date is yet to be finalised.

He said this was on the lines of Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, which had garnered quite a popularity with the Prime Minister expressing his thoughts and government's vision.

During the programme, Chief Minister Rupani will meet youth, students, farmers, mothers and women and discuss a range of issues, like education, jobs, health and agricultural reforms with them.

Stating that it will help connect with the people, Patel said programme would be held at the Chief Minister's official residence once a month, and need be, even twice a month. "Eminent personalities and experts on the given subject will be invited to participate in the dialogue and give suggestions to the government," he said.