After O2, RIL to provide 875 beds for Covid-hit in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Ramping up its operations for Covid-care, the Reliance Foundation (RF) on Monday announced setting up 875 beds in different city hospitals across Mumbai, making it the biggest contribution by any philanthropic organisation in the state as it grapples with the impact of the coronavirus.

Strengthening collaboration with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH) will manage a 650-bed facility at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI).

This will include takeover of the management of the 550-bed ward from May 1 and creation of another 100 ICU beds from May 15, said a RF spokesperson.

More than 500 frontliners, including doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals, will be deployed 24x7 and all the expenditure on the facility with ICU beds, monitors, ventilators, medical equipment, etc will be borne by RF.

Similarly, at the Seven Hills Hospital, the country's first dedicated Covid hospital with 225 beds set up jointly by RF and BMC, of which 100, including 20 ICU beds are handled by the HNRFH.

This will be expanded by another 25 ICU beds, which will take the total to 125 beds, including 45 ICU beds, to be managed by HNRFH.

All treatment for Covid-19 at both locations will be free-of-cost for the infected patients.

Besides, the RF will commission 100 beds at the Trident Hotel in the Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients to be handled by HNRFH.

The decision came after a meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, State Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, senior BMC, RF and HNRFH officials.

The proposals include HNRFH managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, SHH and the Trident Hotel.

"We are also providing 700 MT of oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli completely free-of-cost. This is being expanded even further. In these trying times for India and Mumbai, as a fellow Indian we remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve our people. Corona Haarega, India Jeetega!", said RF Chairperson Nita Ambani.

She said the RF has been at the forefront of service to the nation and has a duty to support India's relentless fight against the pandemic.

"Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. HNRFH will be managing 875 beds across the city of Mumbai," Nita Ambani added.

Among other contributions, last year the RF launched 'Anna Seva', the world's largest food distribution programme providing 5.5 crore meals, new Covid-care facility at Spandan Holistic Mother-And-Child Care Hospital and an exclusive 10-bed dialysis centre in HBT Trauma Hospital, all in Mumbai in collaboration with BMC.

