After Rahul, Priyanka targets govt on EU delegation visit

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Amid the ongoing visit of the European Union (EU) parliamentary delegation to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has criticised the Centre.

She tweeted on Tuesday: "In Kashmir, the members of EU parliament are allowed to roam and intervene. But, when the Indian MPs and leaders went to Kashmir, they were sent back from the airport. This is unique Nationalism."

Priyanka Gandhi's tweet came a day after Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the visit.

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Monday: "MPs from Europe are welcome to go on a guided tour of Jammu & #Kashmir while Indian MPs are banned & denied entry. There is something very wrong with that." The Congress wants to make a big issue out of the EU delegation's visit to the Valley. The party is raising questions over the foreign delegation's visit, saying that when Kashmir is integral part of India, why the EU delegation has been allowed to go there. Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi in order to give a certain political message to the people of the Hindi heartland, a party leader said. miz/dpb