After Rahul Gandhi's account, Twitter locks official handle of Cong for 'policy violation'

Reacting to the development, Social Media Head of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rohan Gupta said that nothing will deter the party from raising the voice of the people.He alleged that Twitter while acting under the government's pressure, has blocked the accounts of more than 5,000 party leaders and workers across India.Raising questions on microblogging site's action, Gupta said, "Twitter has blocked its account for violation of rules Twitter acting under government pressure. Twitter is acting under the government's pressure. If it is a violation of Twitter policy, then why the photo of the (Victim's) family was there on the Scheduled Caste (SC) commission handle from August 2 to August 5.""On August 4, Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the victims and raises their voice, and Twitter immediately locks his account and deletes his tweet. These are the double standards. It is acting under pressure. This will clearly tell that rather than calling it a policy violation. If it is a policy violation, then the SC commission tweet should have been deleted. Why it was there up to August 5?" he asked.He added, "Nothing will deter us from raising voices of these people. They have already locked more than 5,000 accounts of our leaders and other workers across India. But Twitter needs to understand they can work under pressure but we can't be pressurised into not raising the voice of people."Earlier on Wednesday, Congress said that the microblogging platform has also locked the official handles of five more senior leaders.Congress secretary-communication Vineet Punia in a tweet said that Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former union minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar have been locked."Twitter has disappointed the ppl of India by locking Shri @RahulGandhi, @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken, @sushmitadevinc, @manickamtagore. As the free voice is not so welcome on Twitter, Let us follow their Instagram and other social media for regular updates," tweeted Congress secretary-communication Vineet Punia.All India Congress Committee secretary Pranav Jha also expressed resentment over the matter."So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji !!" tweeted Jha.On Wednesday, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's official Twitter handle was also blocked for violating its rules, said Charan Singh Sapra, Committee Working President.The Congress earlier said that the Twitter account of party leader Rahul Gandhi has been temporarily suspended and he will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people.On August 6, Twitter had taken down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor. Congress leaders had been alleging that it has been done under pressure from the Central government. (ANI)