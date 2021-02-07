After receiving Indian COVID vaccines, Nepal concludes first phase of vaccination drive

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 7 (ANI): After receiving one million doses of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine, Nepal has completed the first phase of its vaccination drive with as many as 184,857 persons receiving the first dose of the vaccine in the country.



According to Himalayan Times, the first phase of the vaccination drive conducted from 201 booths in 77 districts concluded on Saturday. Frontline workers including health and sanitation workers were given priority in inoculations.

Citing the statistics provided by Ministry of Health and Population, Himalayan Times reported that the total number of people who received the jab till 6 pm (local time) on Saturday included 24,224 from Province 1; 25,637 from Province 2; 63,308 from Bagmati Province; and 18,472 from Gandaki Province. Similarly, 28,941 received the vaccine in Lumbini Province; 9,420 in Karnali Province, and 14,855 in Sudurpaschim Province.

The Government of Nepal on January 15 approved the use of Covishield developed by the Serum Institute of India for emergency use.

Nepal began its nationwide inoculation drive after receiving one million Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the SII from the Indian government.

Meanwhile, Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had expressed gratitude towards India for providing one million doses of Covishield vaccine. (ANI)